Gamefish limits and gear restrictions lifted; Malheur & Warm Springs Reservoirs

Due to drought conditions and low water levels in the Malheur Reservoir, Warm Springs Reservoir, and portions of the Malheur River, ODFW has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions from June 22 through October 31, 2022.

Persistent drought has resulted in low water conditions. The seasonal forecast for this region calls for average to below-average precipitation during the next several months.

Despite recent cool weather and higher than average precipitation, the stream flows and reservoirs in the region remain low and conditions are unlikely to improve.

There is a high likelihood that water quality conditions in some locations will become lethal to gamefish this summer. For this reason, ODFW is lifting limits on gamefish to allow for harvest since conditions later in the summer will be unsuitable for fish.

For the latest on regulation updates, you can view the Recreation Report.

Malheur River



From Namorf Dam upstream through Warm Springs Reservoir to the Highway 20 Bridge:



June 22 – October 31, no bag limits, size limits or gear restrictions.

Malheur Reservoir (North of Vale)



June 22 – October 31, no bag limits, size limits or gear restrictions.

Warm Springs Reservoir (Malheur River)



June 22 – October 31, no bag limits, size limits or gear restrictions.

EXCEPTIONS: Bull Trout. ODFW encourages anglers to keep any fish that they catch not otherwise listed in the exceptions, and practice “if you don’t know, let it go” in areas you may encounter these fish.