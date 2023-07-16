▶️ The Gambler 500 gets down & dirty at 10th annual public land cleanup rally

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

What started as an off-road navigation rally has now evolved into the largest public land clean-up effort in the world.

Over the weekend thousands of volunteers came to participate in the Gambler 500.

Gamblers hit the roads of Central Oregon in search of the biggest heaps of trash, loading them up and bringing them back to several large dumpsters at “Gamblertown”, the temporary site located at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

While some were driving questionable vehicles which add to the fun, everyone and any type of car is invited in the cleanup effort.

Last year brought in 426,000 pounds of trash in one weekend.

The nonprofit Sons of Smokey has an app making it easy to report large trash dumps out on public lands.