by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

(Editor’s note: This story was first published on June 24, 2021)

It’s 500 miles on the back roads of Oregon and it’s dubbed the “World’s Largest Trail Cleanup.” Thousands of teams picking up trash and trying to keep junky cars running in the middle of nowhere.

The Gambler 500 happens this weekend at the Deschutes County Expo Center. Here’s a look at what it’s all about.