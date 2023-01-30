Hazardous trees cancel Gull Point camping season, delay Paulina Lake season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp will remain closed for the 2023 camping season, the Deschutes National Forest said Monday. It’s citing the existence of 679 dead and dying trees that have been deemed hazardous.

Additionally, the opening date for Paulina Lake Campground will be delayed by two weeks to June 30 for the same reason.

DNF says the trees or their limbs could seriously injure people.

“We are conducting hazard tree removal in Gull Point Campground to protect visitor safety. We recognize that Gull Point Campground is a highly valued recreation site and we’re working to ensure fishing access and camping opportunities are available in the Wickiup Reservoir area,” Kevin Larkin, Bend-Fort Rock District Ranger, said in a statement.

The Forest Service says recent drought conditions have contributed to the number of identified trees.

Anyone who has made 2023 camping reservations at Gull Point Campground will receive full refunds from Recreation.gov.

Boating access to Wickiup Reservoir will be available at North Wickiup Boat Ramp, Sheep Bridge Boat Launch and West South Twin Boat Launch. Camping options in the area include North Twin Lake Campground, Sheep Bridge Campground, South Twin Lake Campground and West South Twin Campground.

The campground and boat launch are scheduled to reopen in 2024.

DNF said tree inspectors identified more than 300 hazard trees within Paulina Lake Campground. Crews removed a majority of these trees last fall, but some removal work remains. The remaining hazard tree work will resume as soon as snow levels permit this spring. As a result, the opening date for Paulina Lake Campground will be delayed by two weeks to June 30. Visitors with camping reservations between June 16 and June 29, will receive a full refund from Recreation.gov.