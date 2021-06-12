G-7 pledge to share, but jostle for ground in the sandbox

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Group of Seven leaders have brought pledges to share vaccine doses and make a fairer global economy to a seaside summit in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the summit Friday saying the coronavirus pandemic should not be allowed to leave a “lasting scar” on the world.

The wealthy nations’ leaders were all smiles as Johnson greeted them on the sand of Carbis Bay, but jostled with one another about who is doing most to help poorer nations fight back from the pandemic.

The wealthy democracies club is expected to commit to sharing at least 1 billion vaccine shots with struggling countries, including 500 million doses from the United States.