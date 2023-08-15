Crews respond to Fuzztail fire 5 miles south of Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire crews are responding to a fire 5 miles south of Bend. The Fuzztail fire has spread to around 10 acres as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two trail closures are in effect as a result of the fire. Swamp Wells Trail and Fozztail Butte Trail are both closed near the fire area.

The US Forest Service says units are working to construct lines around the fire and are using air resources to drop retardant.

We will continue to provide updates on this fire.

