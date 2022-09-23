Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend.

It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District.

Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes.

The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.

“It’s sort of two-fold. The money that we make from this goes back to support our ministry but it also helps the recipients come in and make them feel like they can select something really beautiful,” said Tammy Rorem, Storefront Manager for Furnish Hope and Home.

