▶️ Enter to win staycation, massage with Volvo school supplies fundraiser

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s time to start getting ready for school, and Volvo Cars Bend is getting involved with a school supplies fundraiser.

If you bring a backpack with school supplies to the dealership, they will enter you into a drawing.

Four winners will get stays at Sunriver resort, the Hampton Inn at the Old Mill, a couples massage, or a K-1 Speed gift card.

The donated backpacks and supplies will get donated to the Boys and Girls Club” for distribution.

