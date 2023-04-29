▶️ Fun, treats and challenges at Tumalo Community Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There was fun, education, treats and challenges in Tumalo Saturday.

Bend Fire and Rescue hosted a community day at its fire station there.

The family fun event promoted safety themes with booths, a bounce house and a landing by an Airlink helicopter in the nearby field.

Mitch Webb, Captain Paramedic with Bend Fire and Rescue, says, ” I think it’s important for the community of Tumalo because it gives us a chance to show the community what we are able to provide for them and also make the kids smile and make the day fantastic for the families.”

Partners such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Red Cross were there with resources and information. People could also learn about car seat safety, fire wise and fire defense training.

Kids enjoyed firefighting agility challenges, built racecars and enjoyed free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.

Even Buster the Fire Dog made an appearance.