Fun and fundraising at Boy Scout Troop 90’s Christmas Tree sales lot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is soon, and for the Boy Scouts that means Christmas Tree sales time.

Troop 90 has set up shop with a big selection of noble firs, and they look forward to making the holiday season merry and bright.

“Being able to to enjoy the experience and just selling trees to meet new people all day. It’s just, I love it,” said Carson Bowles of Troop 90.

Not only is fun for the Scouts, it’s a great recruiting event for scouting and it raises funds for their outings.

“It’s a great advertising program, really, and to make money. This is what gets us our troop most of the money that we have,” said Ben Limoges another member of Troop 90.

The scouts opened the lot the day after Thanksgiving, and while trees are going quick they expect to get a second shipment in between now and Christmas.

You can find them in Bend on Northeast Third Street in front of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Their hours are as follows:

Weekends 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wed 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.