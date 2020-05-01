Fugitive eludes deputies after driving stolen car to transient camp

Law enforcement is looking for a 28-year-old Bend man after he allegedly drove a stolen car into a transient camp and ran from deputies Thursday night.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said deputies were notified by Bend Police Thursday at 7 p.m. that a stolen Honda Civic was seen leaving the city, driving north on the Parkway.

Deputies spotted the car at Highway 97 and Robal road and initiated a traffic stop, but it sped away. Deputies then chased the Honda on Highway 97 before it turned east onto public land near Fort Thompson Lane, Vander Kamp said.

The car drove off-road into a transient camp where the driver, identified as 28-year-old Brenden Michael Camirand, ran from the deputies.

Vander Kamp said in addition to the stolen car, Camirand was wanted on three outstanding warrants.

Deputies found Camirand’s trailer nearby and surrounded it. After getting a search warrant, deputies and members of the DCSO SWAT team forced their way in.

Camirand was not inside.

Vander Kamp said the Honda was recovered and returned to its owner.

Please contact the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office with any information about Camirand’s whereabouts at 541-693-6911. Reference DCSO Case # 20-78844