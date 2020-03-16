Fugitive captured near Madras; had threatened to shoot it out with police

A fugitive who had said he was willing to “shoot it out” with police before going back to jail was captured Sunday near Madras.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said 36-year-old Roman Serrano was arrested without incident in a home around 2 p.m.

Deputies from this office coordinated with both the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team to successfully lead to his apprehension.

Authorities on Friday launched a region-wide manhunt for Serrano, wanted on weapons and firearms charges who had said recently he would not go back to prison and “shoot it out” with police if necessary, according to police.

Adkins believed Serrano was in the Madras or Terrebonne area.

Bend Police issued an “Officer Safety Bulletin” on Monday urging officers to “use extreme caution if he is seen or contacted.”

Serrano, who was last seen with a firearm, has active warrants for failure to appear on felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth and forgery charges as well as a parole violation for weapons charges with full extradition.