Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie fire jumps Highway 395 south of Janesville, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region threatens to spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, August 17th 2021

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters face more dangerously windy weather as they struggle to keep the nation’s largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California county seat and other small communities.

Forecasters have issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions for most of Tuesday in the area of the month-old Dixie Fire.

Authorities say the fire is only about 8 miles from Susanville, the seat of Lassen County and home to some 18,000 people, two state prisons and a casino.

The fire has already destroyed more than 1,000 homes and other buildings and is only a third contained.

