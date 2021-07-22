FS road to Broken Top Trailhead opens for the season; not recommended for cars

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest plans to unlock the gate at Todd Lake to open Forest Service Road (FSR) 4600-370 to FSR 4601, which provides driving access to popular Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads, including the Broken Top Trailhead.

FSR 370 and the road leading to the gate are very rough roads, FSR 370 with sections through which low clearance vehicles cannot travel.

The Forest Service does not maintain this road for passenger cars and recommends high clearance vehicles.

Reduced speeds are recommended and driving on the road should not impede travel to other vehicles.

The Deschutes National Forest would like to remind the public that Wilderness Permits are required to recreate in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

From the Friday before Memorial Day to the last Friday in September a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit, reserved within a 7-day rolling window, is required for day use on 19 trails and all overnight use.

Trailheads requiring a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit include those accessing Broken Top, Crater Ditch, Tam McArthur Rim, and Todd Lake.

(You don’t need one for Todd Lake, but there is a Todd Lake trailhead, above the lake, that does access the wilderness.)

For more information about the permit system and planning a wilderness trip, people should go to: https://bit.ly/2Pl8jtT.