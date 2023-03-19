From highlands to the coast, quake damages Ecuador, Peru

by The Associated Press

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An earthquake that shook Ecuador and Peru has killed at least 15 people and injured hundreds.

Saturday’s earthquake with about 6.8 magnitude has also brought down homes and buildings in vastly different communities, from coastal areas to the highlands.

But in Ecuador, regardless of geography, many of those homes had a lot in common: They were old, in low-income neighborhoods and not up to code in the earthquake-prone country.

Juan Vera says the government has offered to pay for the funerals of three relatives. But he wonders why authorities allowed them to live in the house that killed them.

Pope Francis offered prayers Sunday for the victims.