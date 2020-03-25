▶️ From cycling packs to surgical masks, Bend entrepreneur pivots to help the cause

The shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers has local sewing machines humming.

In fact, St. Charles this week sent out a how-to guide to hand-sew masks at home.

Ben Lewis is usually sitting at his machine cranking out rugged gear packs for mountain bikers.

These days he’s rallying for the cause and making cloth surgical masks for anyone who wants one.

And a lot of people want one.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann takes us to Pinch Flat Designs HQ where Lewis is busy, as his mother would say, being “useful, not ornamental.”