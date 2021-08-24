From CVS to Chevron, FDA decision triggers vaccine mandates

(AP) – From Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated after the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

And the number is certain to grow much higher.

For the past eight months, the coronavirus shot was dispensed in the U.S. under emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Some workers and unions objected to getting the vaccine — and some employers were reluctant to require it — because it had yet to receive full FDA approval.

That happened on Monday.