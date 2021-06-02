From cars to pavement, the summer heat is dangerous for pets

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) would like to offer tips on keeping your pet safe as temperatures rise above 90-degrees on The High Desert.

The best spot for your pet is inside a safe, cool house.

Dogs and cats cannot cool their body temperatures as efficiently as humans.

If your pet is outside during the day, remember to provide protection from the sun and plenty of fresh, cool water. Remember that older, short muzzle and overweight dogs are more likely to overheat during hot weather. You can provide a wading pool to aid in cooling.

The temperature inside a car can reach over 100 degrees in a few minutes. Even partially open windows won’t protect your pet from heatstroke. Exercise your dog in the morning or evening when temperatures and pavement are cool . The paw pads can get injured from the hot pavement and melted tar can get stuck to pad and hair. Pets need exercise but do it in the cooler hours of the day. Press your hand on pavement for 10 seconds, and if it’s not tolerable for you, it’s too hot for your pets. Hiking trails and dirt also retain the heat.

“Every year the Humane Society of Central Oregon warns people to keep their pets safe from the dangers of warm temperatures,” says Lynne Ouchida, community outreach manager. “Unfortunately, every year we hear of animals needlessly suffering from heat stroke. When summer heat hits, the City of Bend animal control receive four to eight calls per day regarding dogs left in hot cars.”

The Humane Society of Central Oregon has posters available for businesses and car windshield flyers that educate people on the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars.

The educational flyers list the warning signs of a pet suffering from heat exhaustion or stroke.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is located one mile south of Reed Market Road on 27th Street in Bend.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm.

For more information call the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541.382.3537 or visit hsco.org.