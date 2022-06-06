Recall: These refrigerator ice makers may pose choking hazard

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A recall has been issued for more than 360,000 Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators because the ice level detector are in the ice maker could pose a choking hazard. There has been at least one injury reported.

Here is the full press release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Name of Product: Frigidaire and Electrolux Side-by-Side, Top Freezer and Multi-door refrigerators.

Hazard: The ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Recall Date: June 02, 2022

Units: About 367,500 (In addition, about 7,180 were sold in Canada)

Description: This recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The brand name, model and serial number for each unit is printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide. The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall. Brand Model Number/

Product Type UPC Code Serial Range Frigidaire Prof. PRMC2285AF

French Door 0-12505-64714-7 1K90974428 – 1K21374177 Electrolux French Door ERMC2295AS 0-12505-64715-4 1K91272383 – 1K21374610 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AB 0-12505-64786-4 4A11005907 – 4A21110079 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AW 0-12505-64787-1 4A11010081 – 4A21112264 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AD 0-12505-64788-8 4A11314335 – 4A21112489 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AS 0-12505-64785-7 4A11005673 – 4A21201870 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2333AS 0-12505-64789-5 4A11317863 – 4A21112732 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AB 0-12505-64772-7 4A12104890 – 4A21204442 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AW 0-12505-64773-4 4A12012169 – 4A12012280 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AD 0-12505-64774-1 4A12219737 – 4A20906066 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AS 0-12505-64771-0 4A04409324 – 4A21200876 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2633AS 0-12505-64876-2 4A12012169 – 4A13402496 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS26L3AF 0-12505-64792-5 4A11203977 – 4A21116296 Frigidaire Top Freezer FFHI1835VS 0-12505-64680-5 BA92424713 – BA21210491

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries: Electrolux has received 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations.

Sold At: Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

Importer(s): Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, N.C.

Manufactured In: United States, Mexico and Thailand