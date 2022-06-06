Recall: These refrigerator ice makers may pose choking hazard

A recall has been issued for more than 360,000 Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators because the ice level detector are in the ice maker could pose a choking hazard. There has been at least one injury reported.
Here is the full press release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
- Name of Product: Frigidaire and Electrolux Side-by-Side, Top Freezer and Multi-door refrigerators.
- Hazard: The ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.
- Remedy: Replace
- Recall Date: June 02, 2022
- Units: About 367,500 (In addition, about 7,180 were sold in Canada)
The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall.
|
Brand
|
Model Number/
|
UPC Code
|
Serial Range
|
Frigidaire Prof.
|
PRMC2285AF
|
0-12505-64714-7
|
1K90974428 – 1K21374177
|
Electrolux
|
French Door ERMC2295AS
|
0-12505-64715-4
|
1K91272383 – 1K21374610
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2323AB
|
0-12505-64786-4
|
4A11005907 – 4A21110079
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2323AW
|
0-12505-64787-1
|
4A11010081 – 4A21112264
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2323AD
|
0-12505-64788-8
|
4A11314335 – 4A21112489
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2323AS
|
0-12505-64785-7
|
4A11005673 – 4A21201870
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2333AS
|
0-12505-64789-5
|
4A11317863 – 4A21112732
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2623AB
|
0-12505-64772-7
|
4A12104890 – 4A21204442
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2623AW
|
0-12505-64773-4
|
4A12012169 – 4A12012280
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2623AD
|
0-12505-64774-1
|
4A12219737 – 4A20906066
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2623AS
|
0-12505-64771-0
|
4A04409324 – 4A21200876
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS2633AS
|
0-12505-64876-2
|
4A12012169 – 4A13402496
|
Frigidaire
|
Side by Side FRSS26L3AF
|
0-12505-64792-5
|
4A11203977 – 4A21116296
|
Frigidaire
|
Top Freezer FFHI1835VS
|
0-12505-64680-5
|
BA92424713 – BA21210491
- Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.
- Incidents/Injuries: Electrolux has received 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations.
- Sold At: Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.
- Importer(s): Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, N.C.
- Manufactured In: United States, Mexico and Thailand
- Recall number: 22-143