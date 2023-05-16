Historic Frenchglen Hotel in eastern Oregon seeking new concessionaire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Parks is looking for “a concessionaire with business savvy” to run the historic Frenchglen Hotel in eastern Oregon.

The hotel, located south of Burns on Highway 205 near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, was built in 1917. Starting as an eight-room hotel that also served hot meals to visitors, it is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Drover’s Inn was added, bringing the total number of rooms to rent on the property to 12. There is also the adjoining Frenchglen State Park.

Nearby sights include Baca Lake, Frenghglen Warm Spring, Barnes Warm Springs, Steens Mountain Wilderness Resort, Page Springs Recreation Site and the Blitzen River Trail.

Now it needs a concessionaire due to the retirement of its longtime operator.

The new concessionaire doesn’t need to work the entire year. The parks department says the busy season is March 15 through October, followed by a closed season.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Twin Lakes Resort’s new owner reveals plans for future

RELATED: No bids on Bend’s A.J. Tucker building; County determining next move

The properties are all turnkey ready for this season, according to parks officials.

Oregon State Parks says it’s looking for someone with the following qualifications:

3 years business background and experience in restaurants and hotels

designated business as S-corporation or limited liability corporation to meet land lease requirements

a modern touch to grow the business online with digital reservations

management experience as they will likely need 1 to 2 employees to help with the restaurant and hotel

Frenchglen is accepting proposals online. Candidates will need to register with Oregon Buys or submit completed proposals to Winona.Butler@oprd.oregon.gov. The deadline is 2 p.m. on June 2.