▶️ Freezing fog advisory: Tips on how to drive through it safely

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Another freezing fog advisory is in place on the High Desert.

“Unfortunately, this pattern will continue through the next couple of days until our next big system rolls through,” said Central Oregon Daily Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger.

Mindy McCartt with the Oregon Department of Transportation, Region 2, encourages drivers to check Tripcheck before they drive. If they’re going through the fog, the first step is to reduce their speed.

“Putting more distance between yourself and those other vehicles gives you that extra space and will be able to increase your reaction time,” McCartt said. “If you’re having a hard time seeing in front of you. Other drivers on the road are also having difficulty seeing you.”

She also says to double-check and ensure the headlights are on and that properly working vehicle lights are paramount for heavy fog or low visibility.

“Stick with your low beams and use those fog lights,” she said. “If you have those heavy high beams on, you’re adding more risk to drivers coming at you and it also increases the glare you will have.”

McCartt says do not stop in the roadway if you run into fog, but get over to the side if you cannot navigate it safely.

Lastly, make sure you are looking in the right spots.

“People tend to use that middle yellow line,” she said. “But that’s going to bring your eyesight and your vehicle closer to that oncoming traffic. That’s why those white fog lines on the right side of the road are there for you to use as your guide.”