▶️ More cops, fewer bikes after Bend PD crackdown on ‘Freedom Ride’

by Peyton Thomas

For this year’s Freedom Ride, Bend Police set out to curb what they say has devolved into a dangerous event. The concerns included fights, hospitalizations and mass littering.

Bend Police staffed 20 more officers on patrol Tuesday and carried out a zero-tolerance alcohol policy.

Central Oregon Daily News spoke with more than 20 freedom riders, mainly who said they were between the ages of 15 to 19. Many say they believe police should be focusing on other issues besides underage drinking. Others were grateful for the extra supervision, which they say helped prevent violence and injuries they had seen in the past.

“I honestly think it just keeps everyone in check. It’s a safety hazard.” one partier said.

“I think it’s necessary,” said another. “There’s a lot of younger kids, I can tell. I think it’s good.”

Many riders said they were warned about the alcohol policy before arriving and chose to drink before the event. Some admitted to being intoxicated, while others looked like the may have been under the influence.

One teen said the police dampened the spirit of the event and hopes officers can find a solution in future years that is both safe and allows people to enjoy the holiday.

“The whole Freedom Ride (last year) was just fights and fights and fights,” they said. “I’d really appreciate if the cops focused on that instead of just kind of scaring people away from congregating and enjoying this national holiday.”

Despite still being called the Freedom Ride, there was a noticeable absence of bicycles. Almost none of the partiers brought bikes with them.

“Bikes? No, I didn’t (bring one). I don’t know how to ride a bike,” said one participant.

Police told Central Oregon Daily News there were minor injuries, stemming from isolated fireworks which were lit off at the park. However, comparing footage from last year’s event, littering and damage to the park was kept at a minimum.