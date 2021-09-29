Freedom Foundation challenge to mask mandate dismissed

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Kate Brown’s initial mask mandate, saying the requirements have been revised so many times the issue is moot.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports conservative group Freedom Foundation asked the Oregon Court of Appeals to temporarily invalidate masking rules as the court delved further into the legalities of the order.

The group alleged Brown and the Oregon Health Authority didn’t follow legal procedures in mandating masks in all public indoor spaces and outdoors when 6 feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained.

The Oregon Health Authority said the mandate was not subject to review as an administrative rule by the Oregon Court of Appeals.