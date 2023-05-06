▶️ Free yard debris disposal event begins Saturday at Knott Landfill

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Drop off your yard debris for free starting Saturday at Knott Landfill in Bend.

The Spring Fire Free event is meant to help reduce chances of wildfires taking your home.

For two weeks, the landfill will take your needles, branches, brush, shrubs and limbs for free.

No sod, dirt, rock, lumber metal, trash, plastics (including plastic bags) or stumps over 12-inches diameter.

The event goes from 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. from May 6 – 21.

