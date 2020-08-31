Free school lunch program extended for all students through December

Local school districts will offer free meals to all students again this fall after the USDA on Monday extended the summer program through December.

In Redmond, the district announced it will provide curbside school meal pickup for all children 18 & under on planned school days 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. & 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. outside at these 10 school locations:

Terrebonne Elementary

Tumalo Elementary

Redmond High School

Ridgeview High School

Tom McCall Elementary

John Tuck Elementary

Vern Patrick Elementary

Sage Elementary

Hugh Hartman Elementary

M.A. Lynch Elementary

Additionally, the district will provide access to meals at two outlying locations

At the bus stop (behind the fire station on Quail & Shad Rds) on CRR 9:00-9:30 a.m.

At Diamond Bar Ranch Park (NE) 10:30-11 a.m.

These meals will be grab & go (non-congregate) and breakfast and lunch will be packaged together.

They may be picked up by either the children themselves or a parent/guardian on their behalf at NO CHARGE through December 31.

No identification will be necessary.

“Please also consider that your participation in our program extends your personal food budget, may be a comforting routine for students, is confidential and not just for low-income families, helps to utilize existing inventory (less food waste), and helps us to keep our local school meal program financially afloat.” the district said in a release.