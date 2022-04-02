Free Community Shred Event draws a crowd

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

From the look of the parking lot at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office many across the county have been doing some spring cleaning.

“Papers I don’t want to throw in the recycle and I have some expired medications,” said Patricia Shea as she patiently waited behind the wheel of her car.

The shredding and drug take back event was the first of several the sheriff’s office is set to hold this year.

Residents can securely dispose of personal documents and medication.

According to Lt William Bailey, cars were lined up as early as 9:30 a.m. and around 150 filed through over the course of two hours.

Curt and Anne Davis of Bend dropped off a pile of papers and an old flag.

“We replaced it, but we have to dispose of the old one properly” said Curt Davis.

New this year, old worn out flags will be collected and taken to VFW Post 4108 in Redmond for proper disposal.

They also accepted non-perishable food items for local food banks.

The events run 10a.m. – 12 p.m with dates and locations listed below.

June 4: 51340 Hwy 97, La Pine Sheriff’s Office

August 27: 703 N Larch St., Sisters Sheriff’s Office

October 15: 8154 11th St., Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office