Free children’s books available Monday in Sunriver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The school calendar might read Spring Break, but the Assistance League of Bend hopes kids won’t take a break from reading.

The volunteer run non-profit will give away free books this Monday, March 21 at a pop-up event in Sunriver.

The giveaway will take place at 2 p.m. at The Door Church on Enterprise Drive in the Sunriver Business Park.

Thanks to the Operation School Bell literacy initiative, kids can pick up a Scholastic book pack that includes four new books.

The group is holding the event in conjunction with NeighborImapct’s free food distribution program.