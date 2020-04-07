Fred Meyer to limit customers in effort to increase social distancing

Fred Meyer on Tuesday cut in half the number of customers allowed in each store at once to encourage better social distancing, according to a press release from its parent company, Kroger.

Currently, building codes allow for 1 person every 60 square feet. Under the new guidelines, the number will be 1 person for every 120 square feet.

Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores, according to the release.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

Kroger’s new customer capacity limits joins other measures the retailer has established over the last few weeks to promote physical distancing, including the addition of plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals and airing of a healthy habits message via in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness.

In the statement, Kroger outlined several other measures it’s taken to keep store staff and customers safe, including having associates wear protective gloves and masks; offering associate wellness checks and moving to one-way aisles in some stores across the country.