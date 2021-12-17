Fred Meyer, QFC grocery workers strike in Bend, around Oregon

Many workers from Fred Meyer and QFC grocery stores began a week-long strike Friday after labor negotiations dragged on for a month between their union and the Kroger-owned supermarket chains.

Not all workers with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 are walking out, but the strike is affecting some locations in Portland, Bend, Newberg and Klamath Falls.

In Bend, about 50 workers stood outside on the sidewalk early Friday morning.

Union members told Central Oregon Daily News they were not allowed to speak to the media.

Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler tweeted her support for those on strike.

“Don’t cross the picket line and do your shopping elsewhere until Fred Meyer and QFC treat their workers with fairness and respect,” she wrote

The union says Kroger has engaged in unfair labor practices by underpaying certain workers.

Kroger calls the decision to strike so close to the holidays “reckless” and posted signs in stores offering $17 an hour for new hires willing to cross a picket line.