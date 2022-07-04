▶️ Local VFW holds first 4th of July day open house

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Bend Veterans of Foreign War Post 1643 held its first 4th of July open house event tonight.

Lemonade, bubble machine, music all at the VFW event.

This was a first for the non-profit.

“Really bringing Independence Day, 4th of July to the kids, showing them nice Patriotic art things to do,” said VFW post 1643, Bend, Senior Vice Commander Nick Cerveny. “How to celebrate the 4th of July as Independence Day.”

The event started at four and ended by watching the fireworks.

“It’s service,” Cerveny said. “It’s what we do. Serving the community, it is actually better that we have the veterans we want here, but non-veterans, and just general members of the public here, find out what veterans do. It is part of our bread and butter. We like to serve.”

Reminding people what this American Holiday is all about.

“You know it’s not just hot dogs, it’s patriotism, it’s the founding of the country right,” he added. “So, teaching them about 1776 and the founding of the country things like that and making sure it is part of the Independence day celebration.”

35-year VFW member and Vietnam veteran Robert Cusick says it’s not only about celebrating freedom, but also remembering those who served.

“On Memorial Day we honor all of our fallen veterans,” said Cusick. “Veterans Day, we honor all veterans and this time here, we are not only honoring our veterans, but what our forefathers set up for us.”

The VFW is no longer members only, but now open to the entire community.