Four Central Oregonians die from COVID-19; OHA reports 1,550 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed 44 new lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,550, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The death toll includes two deaths from Deschutes County and two deaths from Jefferson County.

The first death in Deschutes County is a 83-year-old man who passed away at St. Charles on Dec. 23. He had underlying conditions.

The second death in Deschutes County is a 87-year-old man who passed away at St. Charles and died on Dec. 28. The presence of underlying conditions is still being confirmed.

The first death in Jefferson County is a 76-year-old man who passed away on Dec. 22 at St. Charles. He had underlying conditions.

The second death in Jefferson County is a 84-year-old man in Jefferson County who died on Jan. 1 at St. Charles. He had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 1,059 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 119,488.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (139), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Coos (17), Crook (22), Curry (2), Deschutes (69), Douglas (21), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (69), Jefferson (10), Josephine (26), Klamath (10), Lake (2), Lane (65), Lincoln (6), Linn (42), Malheur (16), Marion (99), Morrow (6), Multnomah (163), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (75), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (6), Washington (100) and Yamhill (23).

Deschutes County has reported 4,207 cases and 22 deaths.

County health reported Tuesday it had 2,770 active cases – that’s 1 in 71 residents; 1,482 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 471 total cases and seven deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,540 total cases and 18 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday morning reported 34 COVID patients; eight are in the ICU and six are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.