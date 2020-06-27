▶️ Locals launch foundation to honor ‘prolific’ artist who died of cancer

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Local artist Kaycee Anseth was well known in Bend, not just for her work, but also for her personality.

“She was one of the kindest, most compassionate people I know,” Shannan Kelly said.

“She was super prolific,” Alicia Renner said. “She was always there.”

In August of last year, Anseth had just begun her latest project: painting the Franklin underpass.

“Art is my love language,” Anseth said in 2019. “It’s my act of service.”

Anseth worked to bring the community together through her work while also supporting other artists in Central Oregon.

“I didn’t think that I was planning on being an artist, and she was one of many people that made me feel like that was a thing to be,” Kristina Cyr said.

In 2018, Anseth received a scary diagnosis: ovarian cancer.

She continued working on her art and in the community until she passed away on March 16 at the age of 40.

Those who knew and loved Anseth want to make sure her legacy lives on with the Kaycee Anseth Foundation.

The non-profit launched Thursday, on what would have been Anseth’s 41st birthday.

Before she passed away, Anseth directed friends to sell her work and direct proceeds to two different grants. The first is the Paper Tigers Fund, which is an emergency fund for artists who need financial help.

The other is the Outcreate Grant, which Kelly calls “more of a straightforward artist grant.”

The Foundation raised around $5,000 through 50 sales in just 24 hours.

“She will definitely live on in the community that’s created through the recipients of the grants,” Cyr said. “Kaycee’s legacy will continue on beyond us.”

More information on the Kaycee Anseth Foundation is available at the organization’s website.