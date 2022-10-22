Forum features those vying for spots at Redmond City Hall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A candidate forum for those running for Redmond Mayor and seats on the City Council was held Saturday afternoon.

The forum, hosted by the City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County was held at the Veterans of Foreign War post in Redmond.

The four candidates running in the non-partisan race for mayor are Ed Fitch, Ben Schimmoller, Charles Webster Baer, and Jay Patrick.

The four gave their pitch as to how they would lead Redmond, and took questions on a number of topics including homelessness and housing.

Current mayor George Endicott announced in May he would not seek an eight term, ending his 14-year tenure as mayor.

There are five candidates running to fill three spots on the city council.

Those looking to serve with the mayor are Branegan Dixon, John Nielsen, Kathryn Osborne, Bill Trumble, and Cat Zwicker.

Ballots for the general election have been mailed, and must be returned to a drop box or mailed with a valid postmark by 8 p.m. November 8th.

