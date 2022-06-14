▶️ Taste This!: Forth Distilled Goods

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News
Tuesday, June 14th 2022

Forget the ice cold glass. There’s a different way to enjoy a cocktail that’s in the form of a can. On this episode of Taste This, Meghan Glova finds out what makes one Bend company’s canned cocktails so special.

