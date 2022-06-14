▶️ Taste This!: Forth Distilled Goods

Forget the ice cold glass. There’s a different way to enjoy a cocktail that’s in the form of a can. On this episode of Taste This, Meghan Glova finds out what makes one Bend company’s canned cocktails so special.
Check out some of our other Taste This samplers:
- Taste This!: Mimi’s Bagel Deli
- Taste This!: Central Oregon Veterans Ranch
- Taste This!: Gompers Distillery
- Taste This!: Boxwood Kitchen
- Taste This!: Nome
- Taste This!: Food for the Sole
- Taste This!: Nancy P’s & Backporch Coffee Roasters
- Taste This!: Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails
- Taste This!: Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms
- Taste This!: Central Oregon Agricultural Show