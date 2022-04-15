Former WNBA player Shoni Iman Schimmel charged with assault

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A federal indictment was unsealed today charging a former WNBA player with assaulting an intimate dating partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Shoni Iman Schimmel, 29, of Pendleton, Oregon, has been charged with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to the indictment, Schimmel allegedly strangled her partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on June 13, 2021.

Schimmel further assaulted her partner causing substantial bodily injury.

Schimmel was arrested by federal authorities today and made her initial appearance in federal court.

She was arraigned, pleaded not guilty and released pending a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin on June 14, 2022.

If convicted, Schimmel faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Umatilla Tribal Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley R. Cadotte is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

The StrongHearts Native Helpline offers culturally specific support and advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic violence. Please call 1-844-762-8483 or visit www.strongheartshelpline.org for more information.