Former WNBA, Louisville guard Schimmel arrested in Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Former WNBA All-Star Game MVP and Louisville All-American guard Shoni Schimmel is being held in an Oregon jail on multiple charges.

The charges include felony assault and criminal mischief.

Schimmel, 29, was arrested Monday and remained in the Umatilla County jail on $48,750 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office website also lists several misdemeanor charges including domestic abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and harassment.

The Oregon native averaged 6.6 points per game after being drafted eighth overall draft by the Atlanta Dream in 2014.

She played two seasons there with All-Star Game appearances both years, including being named Most Valuable Player as a rookie.