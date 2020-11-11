▶️ Former Summit soccer sensation starts pro career in Germany

She’s arguably the most decorated soccer player to ever come out of Central Oregon and now she’s turned pro and taken her talents to Germany.

In four years at Summit High School in Bend, she won four state titles, earned four first-team all-state nods, was named the state player of the year as a junior and senior and was awarded the Nike Oregon Prep Soccer Player of the Year as a senior.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom has more on soccer sensation Christina Edwards’ next adventure on the pitch.