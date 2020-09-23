Former Redmond detective to serve 5 days in jail for sexting drug informant

A former Redmond Police detective will serve five days in jail and get 18 months probation for sexting a drug informant, according to court documents.

Cory Buckley was charged with first-degree official misconduct in June for allegedly sexting and having sexual encounters with a drug investigation informant.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month.

In announcing the charges in June, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Buckley “preyed” on a vulnerable woman helping authorities.

Buckley served as a Redmond Police Officer from 2014 until January 23, 2020, when he resigned in lieu of termination while under an Internal Affairs investigation unrelated to this case, according to the department.

The victim in this case reported the incident to local law enforcement after Buckley had resigned from RPD and it was investigated by the Bend Police Department.

“The Redmond Police Department is grateful to the Bend Police Department for conducting a complete and thorough investigation in order to ensure justice was served for the victim,” according to an official statement from the department. “Mr. Buckley’s actions directly violated department policies, core values, the law enforcement code of ethics and the public’s trust. We want to assure our community that the Redmond PD takes allegations of unprofessional police conduct seriously and will always respond to such conduct in a manner that reflects the trust our residents have placed in us.”

According to Hummel, Buckley, while assigned to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team in 2017, used his work phone to sext with the woman who was providing information to CODE detectives about illegal drug activity in Deschutes County.

“This crime was solved due to the bravery of the victim, who, during an unrelated conversation with Bend Police Lieutenant Adam Juhnke, shared information about how she had been treated by Buckley,” Hummel said. “After being so informed, Lieutenant Juhnke immediately began an investigation.”