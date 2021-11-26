Former Portland police chief Charles Moose dies at 68

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND (AP) — Officials in Maryland’s Montgomery County say Charles Moose, who was Portland’s first Black police chief and later known for his role in the Washington, D.C., sniper attacks, died Thursday at the age of 68 in his home.

In 1999 Moose become the chief for Montgomery County in Maryland, where he served until 2003.

He gained national fame in 2002, when he served as the public face of a multi-agency task force during weeks of random shootings in the district, Maryland and Virginia.

Ten people were killed. John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were later convicted.