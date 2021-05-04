Former Oregon House speaker arrested in prostitution sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former speaker of the Oregon House and current lobbyist in Salem has been accused by Portland Police of soliciting sex from an undercover officer.

The charge was first reported by the Portland Tribune.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Democrat Dave Hunt lives in Milwaukie and represented portions of northern Clackamas County in the Legislature for a decade.

He was one of eight men arrested by the Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit undercover operation last month.

Police say officers posted decoy ads online and Hunt responded to arrange payment for sexual acts.

He has been charged with misdemeanor commercial sexual solicitation.

Hunt released a statement through his attorney saying he denies the allegations.