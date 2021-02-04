Former Nike manager charged with defrauding company for $1.5M

PORTLAND, Ore.— A former marketing manager at Nike has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and lying on a loan application in a scheme to defraud the company, according to U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.

Beaverton resident Errol Amorin Andam, 49, was employed at the Nike headquarters from 2001 to 2018.

He was in charge of the placement and operation of temporary Nike pop-up shops in his most recent role as manager in the North American Retail Brand Marketing division.

The scheme began in 2016 when Andam recruited a childhood friend to create a company in order to be hired as an independent contractor for the design and building of the pop-up venues, Williams said.

He was in charge of a large majority of that company’s finances, and with his authority as Nike manager, he made sure the company was consistently contracted for the jobs.

Using the fake name “Frank Little”, he invoiced Nike and used credit card processing service Square, Inc. to manage the contract company’s account.

In that same year, Andam renewed his lapsed registration of an Oregon-based LLC so he could use it as a shell company to funnel the money from Nike and his friend’s company to his personal accounts.

Beginning in September of 2016, he allowed credit card sales at some of the Nike pop-up venues to be run through card readers that fed the payments into the Square account owned by his friend’s company, Williams said.

Those funds were then transferred to Andam’s LLC bank account.

To both Nike and his friend, Andam made it seem like the sales were credited against the total amount Nike owed to his friend’s company.

This resulted in his total embezzlement of nearly $1.5 million between September 2016 and December 2018.

In July 2018, Andam submitted a fake financial statement from his LLC in support of a residential mortgage loan application.

The financial statement falsely reflected as revenue checks for $194,000 drawn on a bank account owned by his friend’s business, Williams said.

Andam forged his friend’s signature on the check and withdrew much of that money without his friend’s knowledge.

He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, fines of up to $4.5 million, and five years’ supervised release.

His arraignment is scheduled for March 5.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation and is being prosecuted by Ryan W. Bounds, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.