Former Mountain View HS student arrested in Bend for Portland murder

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Mountain View High School graduate was arrested Monday morning following a Portland murder. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Keenan Harpole at a family residence in the 55000 block of Homestead Wy. in Bend after they were tipped off to his location, according to Sgt. Doug Sullivan. Harpole was arrested without incident after agreeing to turn himself in, and he was transported back to Portland where he was turned over to Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detectives.

Harpole is a suspect in an overnight shooting which took place near the Portland University Campus (PSU) at around 1 a.m. on Monday morning.

Portland Police Bureau revealed the identity of the victim on Tuesday as 19-year-old Amara Marluke. The Medical Examiner determined through an autopsy that she passed away of gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened at a nearby business near SW 6th and College Ave.

Harpole is a first year student at PSU, where he played as a running back for the Vikings last year.

He is also a 2020 graduate of Mountain View High School, where he lettered in football.

“This is an unthinkable tragedy and we extend our deepest sympathies to all of those who are impacted by this incident,” PSU President Stephen Percy said in a statement on Monday. “We will work together as a campus community to heal, reminding each other that violence is never the answer to the problems that we encounter.”

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Harpole will be booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.