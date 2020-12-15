Former Klamath Falls Police detective arrested after Nov. on-duty DUII crash

An on-duty Klamath Falls Police detective was driving under the influence of drugs when he caused a multi-vehicle crash last month, according to an investigation by the Oregon State Police.

The detective, 27-year-old Thomas Dwayne Reif, is suspected of illegally obtaining and using drugs seized as evidence from an unrelated case, the OSP said.

The incident happened on Nov. 27th around 4 p.m. when troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of South 6th St. and Crater Lake Parkway.

Just prior to the crash, Klamath County 911 received a call describing Reif as driving recklessly down South 6th Street.

Reif, who was on duty and driving his patrol vehicle at the time, was found unresponsive and breathing when fire medics arrived.

He was taken to Sky Lake Medical Center where doctors were able to stabilize him, OSP said.

The Klamath Falls Police Department immediately requested the Oregon State Police take lead on the investigation.

Troopers started a DUII investigation and collected evidence the night of the crash.

Evidence was sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab as part of the investigation.

Members of the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division were brought in to work with the Patrol Division on the investigation.

Once lab results were obtained, troopers sought to arrest Reif for DUII, Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, first-degree Official Misconduct, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule II controlled substance – fentanyl)

Reif was booked into the Klamath County Jail on Tuesday.

He resigned from the Klamath Falls Police Department on Dec. 1st.