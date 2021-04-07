Former Hydro Flask CEO to give OSU-Cascades virtual commencement address

An Oregon business leader who helped lead the dynamic growth at one of the state’s leading outdoor product companies will deliver the commencement address at Oregon State University-Cascades’ 20th graduation ceremony.

Scott Allan, the former CEO of Hydro Flask, will address graduates at the virtual ceremony that will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

The ceremony will be available for viewing by graduates, their families and the public.

Allan was scheduled to give the commencement address last year, but the in-person ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Scott personifies many of the values we believe in at OSU-Cascades, such as collaboration, determination, and investing in a better future.

His message of hope and positivity will resonate with our graduates, including those who appreciate his expertise and passion in building global business brands, and Hydro Flask’s community focus,” said Vice President Becky Johnson. “And, of course, many of our students use and enjoy Hydro Flask products.”

In 2014, Hydro Flask was named one of Outside magazine’s 100 Best Places to Work and named in Inc. magazine’s list of the 500 fastest-growing private U.S. companies.

A $250,000 gift in 2016 from Hydro Flask provided seed funding to spur the development of a bachelor’s degree in outdoor products at OSU-Cascades.

Hydro Flask team members provided input as the degree program was developed. Allan serves on a board of outdoor product experts that advises on the continued development of the degree program.

Allan joined Hydro Flask in 2012 as president and chief executive and was later named global general manager, following the company’s purchase by Helen of Troy. He retired from Hydro Flask in 2020.

Prior to joining Hydro Flask, Allan spent 15 years in Silicon Valley in roles including commercializing Apply Pay technology and as vice president and general manager of Motorola Solutions’ payment business. He also served as chief executive of Triniteq, a developer of a handheld restaurant ordering system.

Allan serves on the board of Cairn, a Bend-based outdoor products monthly subscription service; Rumpl, a Portland-based provider of outdoor blankets; Camber Outdoors, an organization accelerating diversity, equity and inclusion in the outdoor industry; Cubii, a wellness products company; and Lotus Sustainables, a provider of reusable grocery cart systems and produce bags.

Allan is a member of the OSU-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board.

He lives in Bend with his wife, Annie.