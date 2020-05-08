Former gymnastics coach arrested for sex crimes against young athlete

A 25-year-old former gymnastic coach in Redmond was arrested Wednesday after a five-month sex crimes investigation into a suspected inappropriate relationship with an athlete at the gym, according to Redmond Police.

Lt. Jesse Petersen said Kellee Johnson was a coach at the Redmond Gymnastics Academy when he was allegedly in the relationship with the victim, who was under 18-years-old.

Peterson said Johnson wasn’t the primary coach for the victim, but he did attend competitions the victim competed in.

Johnson was charged with luring a minor for sexual conduct, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse and other charges. His bail was set at $47,500.

The Redmond Gymnastic Academy made the initial report of the incident to police, Peterson said.

The incident has also been reported to U.S. Center for SafeSports, who handles all reports of sexual abuse and child abuse within the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Movements.

The Redmond Police Department is asking for information anyone may have regarding Johnson, and any inappropriate relationships he may have had with other minors. If you have knowledge of the current investigation or other possible crimes, please contact the Redmond Police Department through dispatch at 541-693-6911.