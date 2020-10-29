Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Trump administration official who penned a scathing anti-Trump op-ed and book under the pen name “Anonymous” is making his identify public.

Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, says in a tweet: “Donald Trump is a man without character.

It’s why I wrote ‘A Warning.’” Trump says Taylor is “a low-level lowlife that I don’t know.”

Taylor has been an outspoken critic of Trump in recent months, and he has a contributor contract on CNN.

Taylor’s anonymous essay was published in 2018 by The New York Times, infuriating the president and setting off a frantic White House leak investigation.