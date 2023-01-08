Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passes away at 77

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passed away last week, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office shared the news of Stiles’ passing.

Stiles served as the 7th Sheriff from 2001 to 2007, helping them become the second office in the state at the time to become accredited.

“[He] started the Shop with a Cop program, and founded the Sheriff’s Office Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth program (mentoring of children with incarcerated parents) with his wife Carol. His service had a significant positive impact on the future of our office and service to our community,” the post read.

Stiles served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, and in law enforcement in Colorado and Utah, as well as serving with Bend PD before becoming Sheriff.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stiles also taught law enforcement classes at Central Oregon Community College for 17 years, owned a fly-fishing guide service, and went on to own a consulting business Legacy Leadership.

He also went on to serve as Prineville Police Chief.

He was 77 when he passed away