Former Deschutes Co. prosecutor named Crook Co. District Attorney

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday announced the appointment of Kari Hathorn as the District Attorney of Crook County.

Hathorn will fill a vacancy created by Judge Wade Whiting’s recent appointment to the Circuit Court for Jefferson and Crook Counties. Hathorn’s appointment is effective immediately.

“I admire Kari Hathorn’s strong work ethic and dedication to public service,” Brown said. “As a former prosecutor for many years, Kari brings a wealth of experience, and has earned the support of community partners in Crook County.”

Hathorn was born in Reedsport and moved to Eugene to attend college.

She received her associate’s degree from Lane Community College in 1999, her bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon in 2001, and her law degree from the University of Oregon in 2004.

Immediately following law school, Hathorn moved to Washington and worked for the Kitsap County Prosecutor’s Office from 2005 to 2006, and the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office from 2006 to 2010.

Then, from 2010 to 2019, she worked as a Deputy District Attorney in the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.

Since 2019, she has been an associate attorney at The Steele Law Firm, where she handles plaintiff-side personal injury and fraud cases, as well as general civil litigation cases.

Hathorn also currently serves as a pro tem judge for the City of Bend Municipal Court.

During her 15 years as a prosecutor, Hathorn worked closely with law enforcement, the courts, and community partners.

While at the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office, she was assigned to represent the office in the Domestic Violence Deferred Sentencing program, where she collaborated with the circuit court and the Director of Deschutes County Adult Parole and Probation to redraft the program requirements and eligibility criteria.

She also represented the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office in mental health court, in drug court, and at the domestic violence council.

Additionally, Hathorn serves on the MADD Oregon State Advisory Board and has been very involved in training law enforcement and the community about DUII law and forensics.