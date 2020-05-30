▶️ Former Deschutes Co. prosecutor discusses ‘toxic work environment’

A toxic sex and race-based hostile work environment.

That’s the claim of a former prosecutor in the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.

DA John Hummel is responding to the claims Jasmyn Troncoso has made about his office and his staff, saying he was blindsided by the allegations and vowed to investigate them to the fullest.

Friday afternoon, Central Oregon Daily’s Samantha O’Connor had a chance to talk with Troncoso for an exclusive sit-down interview.

You can read our previous story and see the full tort claim here: