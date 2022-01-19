Former Deschutes Co. Circuit Court judge appointed to Oregon Supreme Court

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Roger DeHoog, a current judge in the state Court of Appeals, has been appointed to the Oregon Supreme Court.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the appointment Wednesday.

Each of these highly qualified individuals brings a skill set and perspective informed by years of legal experience," Brown said. "I am grateful to this talented, diverse group of judges and lawyers, for stepping up to serve our state and administering justice on behalf of the people of Oregon."







DeHoog served as a trial judge on the Deschutes County Circuit Court from 2012 to 2015, before his appointment to the Court of Appeals.

Prior to his judicial service, DeHoog practiced as a Deschutes County public defender from 1993 to 2000, and handled criminal defense and domestic relations cases while in private practice in Bend from 2000 to 2007. In 2008, DeHoog joined the Oregon Department of Justice’s Special Litigation Unit, which handles major state litigation on a variety of matters, including litigation on environmental, constitutional, and consumer protection laws.

DeHoog received his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College, and his J.D. from the University of Oregon Law School.

DeHoog serves on the Judicial Conduct Committee, is the former chair of the State Bar Constitutional Law Section Executive Committee, and is on the Oregon Council on Court Procedures. In addition, he serves on the board of NeighborImpact, a community action agency serving Central Oregon.

He will be the second Asian Pacific American ever to serve on the Oregon Supreme Court, and is the only judge on either of Oregon’s appellate courts from outside the Willamette Valley.